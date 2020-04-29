ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Wizz Air will start flying to Lviv and Kharkiv in July ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Wizz Air A321.
Wizz Air A321. Source: Wizz Air.
News

Low-cost airline Wizz Air will start flying to two more Ukrainian cities -Lviv and Kharkiv - from Tallinn three times a week from July 2, Tallinn Airport announced on Wednesday.

Tickets are already on sale on the Wizz Air website. Wizz Air has previously announced that it plans to continue flying to Kyiv from mid-May and to Kutaisi, Georgia from the beginning of June. The exact start date of the flights will be announced in the near future.  

Eero Pärgmäe, the commercial manager of Tallinn Airport, said: "This is great news in today's circumstances, which shows that airlines want to return to the routes and believe in the recovery of the Estonian market. Ukraine is a large and growing market and new destinations open up additional opportunities for business and tourism. Of course, the opening of state borders and the recommendations of countries for travel, but the ice has started to move and we believe in the gradual recovery of flights."

Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk said Ukraine has done very well in combating the COVID-19 virus. "The situation was taken seriously, restrictions were imposed in a timely manner and even more extensively than in Estonia, and this prevented the explosive spread of the pandemic. I believe that Ukraine will reopen in May," said Kuusk. 

Tallinn Airport noted that the company's route development team cooperates with airlines on a daily basis in order to resume air traffic as soon as possible. 

The restoration of air traffic will be considered in two stages. "In the first phase, it is important to re-establish important economic connections in order to re-establish direct links with Europe's major business centers and provide comfortable transfers. Today, we believe that the recovery will not be fast and we will not reach the volumes of 2019 until 2022, "added Pärgmäe.  

Currently, it is possible to fly from Tallinn three times a week with Lufthansa to Frankfurt and Belavia to Minsk. In April, Finnair resumed the Tallinn-Helsinki route, which started with one flight a week, and more flights are expected on the route in the coming weeks.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ukrainewizz air
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:45

Wizz Air will start flying to Lviv and Kharkiv in July

15:21

Rural affairs minister would send schoolchildren to the fields come fall

14:55

Tartu playgrounds to reopen from May 1

14:32

Estonian FA to pay for footballers' coronavirus tests

14:08

59-year-old woman Piret Pihel likes to fly her drone

13:43

Reinsalu: Estonia is cautious about opening its borders

13:26

Health Board chief doctor: Tallinn has also peaked in coronavirus cases

13:02

LSM: Airbaltic could restart flights from May 13

12:37

Fotografiska to host Bryan Adams' exhibition live tour on Sunday

12:19

Long-term Estonia consul in South Carolina dies

11:55

Organizers of major events asking government for specific conditions

11:37

Journalist and professor: Most journalists lean towards the left

11:23

Coronavirus: 9 new cases, patients receiving treatment falls to 89

11:13

Prime Minister criticizes Health Board's handling of pandemic

10:51

Local governments may not be able to use coronavirus aid for budget holes

10:36

Tallinn to keep outdoor gyms and sports fields closed for now

10:12

Statistics Estonia rolls-out weekly death rate report

09:47

Fitness clubs on the fence about easing restrictions

09:04

Estonia's Islamic community donates food to front-line staff

08:33

Minister: Shopping malls open in May if coronavirus situation stays same

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: