Wizz Air will start flying to Lviv and Kharkiv in July

Low-cost airline Wizz Air will start flying to two more Ukrainian cities -Lviv and Kharkiv - from Tallinn three times a week from July 2, Tallinn Airport announced on Wednesday.

Tickets are already on sale on the Wizz Air website. Wizz Air has previously announced that it plans to continue flying to Kyiv from mid-May and to Kutaisi, Georgia from the beginning of June. The exact start date of the flights will be announced in the near future.

Eero Pärgmäe, the commercial manager of Tallinn Airport, said: "This is great news in today's circumstances, which shows that airlines want to return to the routes and believe in the recovery of the Estonian market. Ukraine is a large and growing market and new destinations open up additional opportunities for business and tourism. Of course, the opening of state borders and the recommendations of countries for travel, but the ice has started to move and we believe in the gradual recovery of flights."

Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk said Ukraine has done very well in combating the COVID-19 virus. "The situation was taken seriously, restrictions were imposed in a timely manner and even more extensively than in Estonia, and this prevented the explosive spread of the pandemic. I believe that Ukraine will reopen in May," said Kuusk.

Tallinn Airport noted that the company's route development team cooperates with airlines on a daily basis in order to resume air traffic as soon as possible.

The restoration of air traffic will be considered in two stages. "In the first phase, it is important to re-establish important economic connections in order to re-establish direct links with Europe's major business centers and provide comfortable transfers. Today, we believe that the recovery will not be fast and we will not reach the volumes of 2019 until 2022, "added Pärgmäe.

Currently, it is possible to fly from Tallinn three times a week with Lufthansa to Frankfurt and Belavia to Minsk. In April, Finnair resumed the Tallinn-Helsinki route, which started with one flight a week, and more flights are expected on the route in the coming weeks.

