Flights to Riga and Kyiv to restart mid-May from Tallinn Airport

From May 13, it will be possible to fly to five destinations from Tallinn Aiport when Wizz Air and airBaltic restart their flight schedules.

Wizz Air will restart flights to Kyiv, Ukraine and airBaltic will reschedule flights to Riga, Latvia. It is currently possible to fly to Helsinki, Minsk and Frankfurt.

Tallinn Airport is optimistic that air traffic will expand further from the beginning of June, ERR's Estonian service reported on Tuesday.

Provided the Latvian state does not extend the state of emergency beyond May 12, tickets for airBaltic flights will be available from May 13.

The Hungarian airline Wizz Air has confirmed to Tallinn Airport it will start flights between Tallinn and Kyiv on May 13.

Throughout the emergency situation is was possible to fly three times a week between Frankfurt and Minsk and since the start of April it has been possible to fly to Helsinki once a week.

On Monday, ERR reported Finnair will operate flights to Helsinki twice a week and on May 14 flights will start to depart daily.

