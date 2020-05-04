Flights to Helsinki will restart on Tuesday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Flights from Tallinn to Helsinki will restart twice a week from May 5, Finnair confirmed.
The airline told ERR on Monday flights will start daily on May 14 and twice a day from May 18.
On Saturdays there will be only one flight a day.
Flights were suspended at the start of the emergency situation in March.
--
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!
Editor: Helen Wright
Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.