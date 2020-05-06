ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn Airport passenger levels not to recover till 2022

Tallinn Airport
Tallinn Airport Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallinn Airport says it does not expect a recovery to pre-pandemic levels of throughflow until 2022.

"Routes have to be restored first, but as to when people venture to start flying again, this will take time," said Tallinn Airport board chair Riivo Tuvike, at a press conference Wednesday.

The order would first be connections with the major hubs, then restoring business routes and finally tourist routes, Tuvike went on.

Whereas 3.3 million passengers passed through the airport in 2019, 2020 is forecast to see less than half that, at 1.5 million.

Internationally, air traffic is expected to be about 20 percent lower for 2020 than 2019's figure, Tuvike said.

Flights from Tallinn to Helsinki, Minsk, Frankfurt, Riga and Kiev will be operating from May 13.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn airportcoronaviruscoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus crisis economic effects
About us

