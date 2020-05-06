Tallinn Airport passenger levels not to recover till 2022

Tallinn Airport says it does not expect a recovery to pre-pandemic levels of throughflow until 2022.

"Routes have to be restored first, but as to when people venture to start flying again, this will take time," said Tallinn Airport board chair Riivo Tuvike, at a press conference Wednesday.

The order would first be connections with the major hubs, then restoring business routes and finally tourist routes, Tuvike went on.

Whereas 3.3 million passengers passed through the airport in 2019, 2020 is forecast to see less than half that, at 1.5 million.

Internationally, air traffic is expected to be about 20 percent lower for 2020 than 2019's figure, Tuvike said.

Flights from Tallinn to Helsinki, Minsk, Frankfurt, Riga and Kiev will be operating from May 13.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!