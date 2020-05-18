ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Restrictions on flights between Estonia and Denmark lifted ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Estonian Aviation Cluster
The Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications on Monday announced it allows flight routes to be opened between Estonia and Denmark.

"Like I mentioned yesterday, we were hopeful that the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Denmark will improve enough by Monday so that we can lift the flight restrictions between our countries. And thanks to the efforts from the Danish government, our hopes were justified," Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) said via a press release.

"But I emphasize that we must base our airline decisions on the real and current situation, not on future forecasts. We are approaching all destinations and decisions by the same merits."

"Monday's flight from Tallinn to Copenhagen has been cancelled by the airline, but I hope that in the coming days the first planes will be able to take off to Copenhagen. The spread of the virus in Estonia is currently under control thanks to pooling our efforts, now we have to make sure that it stays that way," Aas said. 

"The flight restrictions only apply to passenger flights. Cargo flights from and to Estonia will continue as usual," the minister added.

"I believe that major amendments on how EU countries will allow EU citizens into their territories will happen in the first half of June," Aas said to ERR's online news in Estonian.

"Nordica has said they will resume with their flights when it is possible to enter countries. They will not take the business risk of starting half empty flights. This will depend on how other states will open their borders, how will they allow people to enter," Aas added.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

nordicataavi aasministry of economic affairs and communications
