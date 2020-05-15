ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Minister: Minsk connection to be discontinued temporarily ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Belavia plane.
Belavia plane.
News

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) said on Friday it is not guaranteed that AirBaltic will take travelers from Tallinn to Amsterdam and Copenhagen from Monday, adding that a connection to Minsk operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia is to be discontinued temporarily.

On Thursday, the government appointed the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications to weigh up restrictions on airlines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to Estonia.  

The ministry is to cooperate with the Ministry of Social Affairs, and will have the right to decide on the allocation of air traffic permits according to the public health situation and the spread of COVID-19 in Estonia and other countries

Aas specified at a press conference on Friday that the coronavirus infection rate in the Netherlands and Denmark is too high to merit reconnection. According to Aas, Norway's infection rate is low enough to allow the continuation of flights between Tallinn and Oslo, however.

"There's a problem in Amsterdam and Copenhagen, the other destinations that they (AirBaltic -ed.) proposed. We don't wish for flights to go there from Tallinn right now. We either allow or forbid; flight companies will themselves decide whether they want to fly to these locations. It is their business risk," Aas said.

In addition, the flight connection to Minsk, operated by the Belarusian carrier Belavia, is to be discontinued temporarily. "The infection rate in Minsk is very high. We are to discontinue the connection with Minsk until the situation normalizes," Aas added.

Aas said: "The fact that airlines are eager to reopen routes from Tallinn is certainly to be welcomed. But, we must do so gradually and based on the epidemiological situation in other countries."

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said that during the past two weeks, Belarus had on average had 130 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants. "The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has assessed that a country becomes dangerous from 50 cases," Kiik added.

Belarus has 26,772 cases of officially confirmed coronavirus cases at the time of writing, and 151 people have died.

AirBaltic announced on Thursday it will resume direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Oslo and Copenhagen on Monday. It will restart flights to Vilnius on May 25. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Helen Wright

taavi aasair baltictanel kiikbelaviacoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
radio tallinn

Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:34

Blue-green water of catch basins mesmerizing hikers

14:04

Meal Bridge providing quality food to front-line workers through pandemic

12:41

Four people test positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

11:24

Self-employed persons, firm owners may get access to unemployment services

10:02

Distance learning has not caused spike in number of kids missing education

08:28

Gov. approves measures to remain in effect after emergency situation ends

16.05

Regional bus lines wind up free transport as emergency situation ends

16.05

EU ban on menthol cigarettes takes effect Wednesday

16.05

Health Board chief doctor: We need unity on continued restrictions

16.05

Justice chancellor: Fear the coronavirus rather than violating restrictions

16.05

Estonia formally notifies Council of Europe of emergency situation end

16.05

Latvian rail company restores Riga-Valga train link Saturday

16.05

Gyms in Estonia prepare for Monday reopening as emergency situation expires

16.05

Social affairs minister: Not out of the coronavirus woods yet

16.05

Four new coronavirus cases found in Estonia overnight

16.05

Marriages and divorces in Tallinn not completely halted during pandemic

16.05

Finnish foreign minister: Not ready to reopen border with Estonia fully yet

16.05

Prime Minister: Emergency situation coming to an end

16.05

Aleksei Turovski: Bears spotted in Tallinn emboldened by lack of people

15.05

Kredex agrees to grant €100 million loan to Tallink

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: