LSM: Airbaltic could restart flights from May 13

AirBaltic will restart flights to 14 destinations from May 13 as long as Latvia's state of emergency is not extended past May 12, Latvia's public broadcaster LSM reported on Tuesday.

Speaking on Latvian Television's "Panorama" broadcast on April 27, CEO Martin Gauss said: "We will be technically prepared to make these flights, if we'll be allowed, so if the state of emergency has ended. Of course if it will be extended we'll have to cancel the flights and move the passenger reservations to a future date."

Gauss said the company is willing to hand out masks to passengers and, if officially required, the company is also prepared to fly with some empty seats.

"From a practical perspective, I must say that the distance from the passenger sitting in front of you is even smaller than that of the passenger sitting next to you. So we think the best way forward would be providing every passenger with a mask," said Gauss.

The Latvian government promised to give more clarity on the situation next week but it has avoided making any concrete promises that restrictions could be loosened after May 12.

