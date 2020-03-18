AirBaltic puts on flight from Cyprus to Riga for stranded Baltic passengers

On Thursday, Air Baltic will make an additional flight from Larnaca, Cyprus, to Riga for Baltic residents.

The flight leaves Larnaca at 1.35 p.m. local time on Thursday and can accommodate up to 140 passengers.

The company invites citizens of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, or residents of these countries, to book an airline ticket by calling Air Baltic special number +371 6720 7771.

The ticket costs €289.73, with one piece of checked-in baggage and one piece of cabin baggage included.

