Ingrid Neel out in WTA Tokyo doubles quarterfinals

Estonian tennis player Ingrid Neel and her partner Giuliana Olmos (Mexico) were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the women's doubles competition at the WTA tournament in Tokyo Thursday.

Neel and Olmos went down 6-2, 6-4 to the pairing of Tereza Mihalikova (Slovakia) and Olivia Nicholls (Great Britain). Neel and Olmos had just one break point during the match but failed to convert it.

In the first round, Neel and Olmos had beaten Shuko Aoyama (Japan) and Liang En Shuo (Taiwan) in three sets.

Neel, 28, is an Estonian-American who has represented Estonia since 2023. She is a doubles specialist, and has ranked as high as 33rd in the world in her career so far.

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