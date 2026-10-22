ERR not broadcasting Youth Olympics ceremonies due to aggressor countries' symbols

Estonia's public broadcaster ERR will not show the opening and closing ceremonies of the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar following the Olympic Committee's decision to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate under their national flags.

The Youth Olympic Games will take place from October 31 to November 13. Estonia will send 12 athletes to the Youth Olympics. ERR was due to broadcast both ceremonies.

Rivo Saarna, head of ERR's sports department, said the public broadcaster has received confirmation from the International Olympic Committee that athletes from Russia and Belarus will participate in the games under their national flags

"It must be acknowledged that granting the Russian and Belarusian youth teams, which were originally supposed to compete as neutral athletes, the right to bring the flags and symbols of aggressor countries into the stadium is a regrettable development," he said.

"At a time when Russia continues its war against Ukraine, the IOC's decision normalizes Russia's status as an ordinary member of the international community and contradicts the principles of Olympism, which include the peaceful development of society, friendship, respect and solidarity," Saarna added.

"ERR has therefore decided not to broadcast the opening and closing ceremonies of the Youth Olympic Games live. We have informed both the European Broadcasting Union and the Olympic Committee of this decision," he continued.

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