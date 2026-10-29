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Flora U-19s draw 2-2 with 9-man Chelsea in UEFA Youth League

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FC Flora v. Chelsea U-19 UEFA Youth League clash, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
FC Flora v. Chelsea U-19 UEFA Youth League clash, Wednesday, October 28, 2026. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Tallinn FC Flora's U-19 side drew 2:2 at home with English Premier League giants Chelsea's youth team Wednesday.

The game was the first leg of the UEFA Youth League second qualifying round, played at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

After a sending-off, the visitors were down to 10 men early on in the second half, falling to nine players shortly before full-time after a second sending-off, but held on for the draw

Midfielder Sander Alamaa put Flora ahead in the fourth minute, but Chelsea striker Jashayde Greenwood equalized a quarter of an hour later and then Chizaram Ezenwata put the visitors in front shortly before half-time. Flora's equalizer came on 60 minutes, when Alamaa converted a penalty won by left-back Karel Isok.

"Before the game we said Chelsea are vulnerable on the counter-attack. For the first goal I got a good run at the center-back and took my chance. It was a good start to the game. For the second goal I'm not sure it was a penalty, but at least it was given our way. I saw the goalkeeper dive one way and just put the ball calmly in the other corner," Alamaa told ERR after the match.

Chelsea finished with nine men: center-back Dante Waite was sent off on 55 minutes and midfielder Isaac Silva collected a second yellow on 89.

"In some ways you could feel the difference in level with players from a Premier League club's academy. They were technically very high-quality players. In midfield their players played some unbelievable passes. But if you go into duels the way we did today, we can take down anyone," Alamaa added.

The second leg takes place in London next Wednesday, November 4.

The ERR Sport match report is below.

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