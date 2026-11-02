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Skater Niina Petrõkina sets PB to take silver in Canada

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Niina Petrõkina with the silver medal she won in Canada.
Niina Petrõkina with the silver medal she won in Canada. Source: SCANPIX/REUTERS
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Estonian figure skater Niina Petrõkina set a new personal best and finished second at the Grand Prix stage in Kelowna, British Columbia.

The reigning and two-time European champion placed third after the short program. She had had planned to open her free skate with a quadruple salchow — a jump she has landed well in training in Canada — but opted instead for a clean triple. Her other jumps landed well too, and her step sequence and spins were graded level four.

This brought her a score of 143.83 for the free skate, just below the PB she set at this year's European Championships, where she took gold with 145.53. Her combined total of 221.07 improved on the 216.14 she recorded in January, however, giving a new PB across both programs.

This is her second career Grand Prix medal, after third place at the US stage last season.

The result was also a great birthday present for Petrõkina's coach, Svetlana Varnavskaja.

Mao Shimad (Japan), the four-time junior world champion who turned 18 recently, won her first senior Grand Prix title, scoring 153.33 in the free skate for a combined 235.44.

American Isabeau Levito came third.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

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