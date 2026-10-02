Ice skater Petrõkina leads women's short program in Batumi, Selevko 2nd in men's

Two-time European champion Niina Petrõkina topped the women's short program at the ISU Challenger Series event in Batumi, Georgia.

Petrõkina landed a double Axel, a triple Lutz-triple toe loop combination and a triple flip, scoring 74.69 points. Her personal best is 77.20, set at a Challenger event in Italy two weeks ago.

Anna Frolova, competing under a neutral flag, finished just over a point behind with 73.31, while 2023 European champion Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia was third with 70.69. They were followed by Adeliia Petrosian, competing under a neutral flag, with 68.42, Georgia's Inga Gurgenidze with 63.66, and Viktoria Safonova, also under a neutral flag, with 62.93.

The women's free skate takes place on Saturday afternoon.

Mihhail Selevko. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

In the men's short program, Mihhail Selevko finished second with 87.87 points, just over three points short of his personal best of 91.09, set at a Challenger event in Italy two weeks ago.

Selevko performed a quadruple toe loop-triple toe loop combination, but fell on a quadruple salchow. He successfully landed a triple axel as his final jump.

Reigning European champion Nika Egadze, competing in front of his home crowd, took first place with 93.80. Egadze and Selevko are followed by athletes competing under a neutral flag: Nikolai Ugozhayev third with 82.96 and Matvei Vetlugin fourth with 73.96.

The men's free skate takes place in Batumi on Friday evening.

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