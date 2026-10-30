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Anti-corruption committee probes €200 million Turkish armored vehicle procurement

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The Estonian Defense Forces and Rescue Board received new armored vehicles from Turkey.
The Estonian Defense Forces and Rescue Board received new armored vehicles from Turkey. Source: Kermo Pastarus/RKIK
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The Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee is investigating why the Estonian Center for Defense Investments procured wheeled armored vehicles from Turkey, rather than making a deal closer to home.

In 2023, Estonia purchased 230 armored vehicles from Turkish companies Otokar and Nurol Makina for €200 million, and the entire order has now been delivered.

In a report by the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee, experts say that by making the deal with the Turks, Estonia abandoned strategic cooperation with its neighbors and that, in wartime, our military equipment will not be compatible with theirs.

The Anti-Corruption Select Committee is now also awaiting answers from the Ministry of Defense and the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK).

"Why did we leave a very strong, technologically advanced ecosystem that is geographically close to us and includes our strategic partners, and move to an ecosystem that is geographically distant from us and does not offer the same opportunities?" asked reserve Maj. Gen. and member of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee Meelis Kiili.

Meelis Kiili Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

RKIK was responsible for the procurement of the armored vehicles but did not want to comment to ERR on Thursday.

The state agency said the defense minister would explain the procurement decisions and the circumstances surrounding them.

Minister of Defense Martin Herem, the former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, told ERR: "If we had wanted to get the same armored vehicles as those in the 1st Brigade, then, firstly, we would have paid more and, secondly, the battalions of the 2nd Brigade would not have been equipped with armored vehicles by today. There were two very important factors in the procurement of the Turkish armored vehicles: firstly, price and secondly, delivery speed. And in terms of delivery speed, they were the fastest. As for the quality of the equipment, there is actually nothing more to criticize about them than about any other equipment."

Former Ministry of Defense Secretary General Kaimo Kuusk said maintenance capabilities should also have been important alongside the criteria of delivery speed and price.

Kaitseminister Martin Herem. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Herem said there have been no problems with the supply of spare parts so far, and a procurement process is also underway to find a maintenance provider in Estonia.

"In 10 years, we may say that it was all very foolish, that the war did not start and why did we waste money on it at all. Today, however, we must prepare our wartime units for a possible conflict and do so as quickly as possible. Any talk of waiting a little longer, developing something further and even obtaining something in our own country in three or four years' time with an economic profit is not entirely responsible," he noted.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Mari Peegel

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

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