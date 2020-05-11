ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ülemiste Keskus shopping mall in Tallinn, on Monday morning, following the lifting of restrictions which had kept most businesses closed since late March.
Photo: Ülemiste Keskus shopping mall in Tallinn, on Monday morning, following the lifting of restrictions which had kept most businesses closed since late March. Author: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Shopping malls reopen on Monday, May 11, though with some restrictions still in place. Malls had been closed since March 27, as part of the government's coronavirus emergency situation measures, though supermarkets, pharmacies, mobile phone stores, bank offices and a few other service providers within malls which were deemed essential remained open throughout.

Those stores and eateries in malls wishing to reopen must provide disinfectants to customers and ensure the 2+2 rule (maximum two people to congregate in public, families excepted, minimum two meters' distance from others in public-ed.) is followed.

Visitors are also advised to wear masks which cover the mouth and nose, and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will be patrolling to make sure regulations are met.

Restaurants, cafes and bars which previously were only allowed to sell take-away food can now serve customers onsite again, though they can only stay open until 10 p.m. at present.

Children's playrooms, casinos, slot machine halls and entertainment facilities, including bowling alleys, billiard halls and adult clubs will remain closed. 

The ban on holding public gatherings, cinema screenings, nightclub events, performances, concerts and conferences also applies in malls and elsewhere. 

Until the end of the emergency situation (at present set to expire on May 17-ed.), it is recommended that all customer service staff in shopping centers wear personal protective equipment indoors as well.

Merchants are strongly advised to run shopping campaigns in e-shops only, and not to organize product promotions in stores.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

