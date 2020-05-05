Malls to reopen on May 11

Shopping malls and restaurants can reopen from Monday, May 11, the government announced on social media on Tuesday. Several other restrictions will also be relaxed over the next few weeks.

If shops and restaurants wish to reopen disinfectants must still be accessible to customers and the 2+2 must be stuck too. Visitors are advised to wear masks which cover the mouth and nose. Police will be patrolling to make sure regulations are met.

Restaurants, cafes and bars which previously were only allowed to sell take-away food can now serve customers onsite again. But they can only stay open until 10 p.m., as this restriction will not be lifted.

Children's playrooms, casinos, slot machine halls and entertainment facilities, including bowling alleys, billiard halls and adult clubs will remain closed.

The ban on holding public gatherings, cinema screenings, nightclub events, performances, concerts and conferences also applies in malls and elsewhere.

Until the end of the emergency situation, it is recommended that all customer service staff in shopping centers wear personal protective equipment indoors.

Merchants are strongly advised to run online shopping campaigns in e-shops and not to organize product promotions in stores.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said the easing of restrictions will take place if the spread of the infection does not increase and special conditions are followed.

He said: "Reliefs come with special conditions - rules that prevent the spread of the coronavirus. These include the 2 + 2 rule, hygiene rules such as hand disinfection and face covering, and rules of conduct such as staying at home when sick and restrictions on groups of people gathering."

More restrictions are being relaxed

From:

Tuesday, May 5: Training opportunities for top athletes in both indoor and outdoor conditions will be extended to the members of the Estonian team and the clubs of championship sports teams.

Tuesday, May 5: Driving instruction and examinations can restart.

Sunday, May 10: Worship and religious services can be held again.

Monday, May 11: Malls reopen.

Monday, May 11: Restaurants can serve customers onsite.

Friday, May 15: Contact education in general schools, vocational training institutions, higher education institutions, in-service training institutions and hobby schools will be resumed and youth centers will be opened.

Sunday, May 17: Emergency situation ends.

Monday, May 18: Public meetings can be held.

