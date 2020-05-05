ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Malls to reopen on May 11 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

Shopping malls and restaurants can reopen from Monday, May 11, the government announced on social media on Tuesday. Several other restrictions will also be relaxed over the next few weeks.

If shops and restaurants wish to reopen disinfectants must still be accessible to customers and the 2+2 must be stuck too. Visitors are advised to wear masks which cover the mouth and nose. Police will be patrolling to make sure regulations are met.

Restaurants, cafes and bars which previously were only allowed to sell take-away food can now serve customers onsite again. But they can only stay open until 10 p.m., as this restriction will not be lifted.

Children's playrooms, casinos, slot machine halls and entertainment facilities, including bowling alleys, billiard halls and adult clubs will remain closed. 

The ban on holding public gatherings, cinema screenings, nightclub events, performances, concerts and conferences also applies in malls and elsewhere. 

Until the end of the emergency situation, it is recommended that all customer service staff in shopping centers wear personal protective equipment indoors. 

Merchants are strongly advised to run online shopping campaigns in e-shops and not to organize product promotions in stores.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said the easing of restrictions will take place if the spread of the infection does not increase and special conditions are followed. 

He said: "Reliefs come with special conditions - rules that prevent the spread of the coronavirus. These include the 2 + 2 rule, hygiene rules such as hand disinfection and face covering, and rules of conduct such as staying at home when sick and restrictions on groups of people gathering."

A Facebook message announcing the changes can be viewed below in Estonian.

More restrictions are being relaxed

From:

Tuesday, May 5: Training opportunities for top athletes in both indoor and outdoor conditions will be extended to the members of the Estonian team and the clubs of championship sports teams.

Tuesday, May 5: Driving instruction and examinations can restart.

Sunday, May 10: Worship and religious services can be held again.

Monday, May 11: Malls reopen.

Monday, May 11: Restaurants can serve customers onsite.

Friday, May 15: Contact education in general schools, vocational training institutions, higher education institutions, in-service training institutions and hobby schools will be resumed and youth centers will be opened.

Sunday, May 17: Emergency situation ends. 

Monday, May 18: Public meetings can be held.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

coronaviruscovid-19emergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:36

Former minister: Seasonal workers must return quickly at end of crisis

14:27

Conscript seriously injured in Spring Storm live firing exercise

14:15

Malls to reopen on May 11

13:51

Eesti Energia first quarter turnover down 16 percent due to low prices

13:29

University of Tartu study: Coronvirus spread firmly under control

13:07

Toomas Sildam: Ratas or Helme misleading the public on Rail Baltic?

12:39

Tallink plans ticket sales to Helsinki for Estonian workers from Tuesday

12:21

Port of Tallinn revises 2020 dividend payout downwards by €9.5 million

11:59

Paper: Greens claiming former members' unpaid fees to shore up finances

11:44

Latvia marked 30 years of restored independence with virtual celebrations

11:30

Health Board: Eight new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

11:20

Kihnu worried about large offshore wind farm planned near island

11:01

Part-lifting of Saaremaa travel restrictions sees small uptick in visitors

10:42

Estonian minister doesn't interpret archbishop's call as rebellion

10:16

Inspectorate: Regional Jet's Xfly website violates the Language Act

09:57

Estonian ID verification company Veriff to lay off 63 staff

09:41

President Kaljulaid visits Spring Storm exercise

09:12

President: Estonia set cyber threat precedent on UNSC

08:37

Finland to open borders to Estonian workers from May 14

07:58

Registration for free Estonian online language courses starts at 10 a.m.

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: