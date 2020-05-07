Tartu, Saaremaa unveil new ad campaigns as emergency restrictions relaxed

Tartu city government has launched a new campaign about the city's exit from the emergency situation in which it is calling on people to remain alert and reasonable so that everyone can better adjust to the new circumstances together.

The new ads will be featured at city bus stops, on public digital displays as well as on social media, featuring messages including "I'll love you from afar" and "Haste makes waste" (literally translated, "Smart doesn't rush"), according to a city government press release. The messages are meant to encourage people to begin moving on with their lives while still following safety precautions.

A new issue also being focused on is encouraging people to support the local economy. Some of the visuals include the hashtags #toetankohalikku ("I'll support local"), #puhkaneestis ("I'll vacation in Estonia") and #tellinkoju ("I'll order delivery").

Other hashtags include #hoianvahet ("I'll keep a distance"), #pesenkäsi ("I'll wash my hands") and #kannanmaski ("I'll wear a mask").

The main message, "I'll love you from afar," is meant to address the twin call to keep a distance and support local businesses.

"The key to coming out of this crisis is a rapid adjustment to new circumstances," said Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform), the head of Tartu's crisis team. "We can best do this together, supporting and consuming local products and services while also continuing to follow safety measures."

Saaremaa: Please keep wearing masks

The hard-hit Western Estonian island of Saaremaa has likewise launched a new campaign calling on people to continue wearing protective masks in shared public spaces.

"Dear Saaremaa islanders and visitors of Saaremaa! While restrictions are being relaxed, the emergency situation is still ongoing both in Saaremaa and Estonia," Saaremaa Municipality writes. "Please be so kind as to wear a protective mask in public indoor spaces and on public transport. This way you are protecting both yourself, Saaremaa islanders and Saaremaa."

The municipality, which is offering downloadable versions of its new ad for people to print and use, is also reminding people to continue abiding by the 2+2 rule in public spaces, as the "sneaky" novel coronavirus isn't yet gone.

-

