Tartu launches hard-hitting ads encouraging people to stay home

Playgrounds in Tartu were closed on March 24.
Tartu city government launched a new campaign at city bus stops and on social media on Friday in which it is calling on people to care about one another's lives and stay home to help avoid spreading the coronavirus.

The new series of ads features bold messages reminding people that the coronavirus disease is a dangerous disease, according to a city government press release.

Messages including, "Whom are you willing to live without?" "You are dangerous outside. How many lives will end up on your conscience?" and "Each person who dies of the virus would have wanted to be at home with their family. Why don't you want to be?" are paired with a reminder to stay home.

Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform), the head of Tartu's crisis team, said these messages may be shocking, but considering the current situation, this kind of approach is necessary.

"Every day we're seeing how people still aren't understanding that with their careless attitude, they can endanger the lives of fellow city residents," Klaas said. "We want to break through this ignorance with our campaign."

The mayor noted that the ads are aimed at those who continue to gather in groups in public places for no good reason, panic buy, and are otherwise acting irresponsibly.

"At the same time, we would like to extend our sincerest thanks to people working on the front lines — who continue to care for our people in hospitals, stores, kindergartens and elsewhere," he added.

Tartu's new campaign. "Whom are you willing to live without? Stay at home!" March 27, 2020. Source: Tartu city government

The ad above features Ülo Õun's sculpture "Father and Son" ("Isa ja poeg"), with the father replaced by a gravestone.

Father and Son sculpture by Ülo Õuna in Tartu. Source: Tartu Linn.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tartucoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estonia
