ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Cafes starting to open doors as restrictions lift ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Cup of coffee (photo is illustrative).
Cup of coffee (photo is illustrative). Source: cherylfoong/Creative Commons
News

The gradual or proposed lifting of coronavirus restrictions and the warmer weather has not only brought more people out on to the streets of Tallinn and Tartu, but also led to some cafes which had kept their doors closed for several weeks reopening.

One example, Caffeine, a chain cafe opened two outlets in the capital and one in Tartu on Tuesday after being closed since the beginning of the emergency situation in mid-March.

"The rest of the cafes will open their doors gradually again, depending on the situation. Our priority is to ensure the safety of employees, visitors and partners," Caffeine spokesperson Carolin Aren told ERR.

The Reval chain has also started to open its cafes since the start of the month, with outlets on Pärnu mt, Rävala Pst, Telliskivi, Vene and Müürivahe streets in Tallinn already working again.

The situation is complicated for cafes operating in shopping malls, which cannto reopen yet. Siim Liivamägi, CEO of Mattias Cafe OÜ told ERR that as soon as the malls were open, the cafes would be working again – the government in fact announced Tuesday that shopping malls, closed since late March save supermarkets, pharmacies, mobile phone stores and a few other essential businesses, would reopen on Monday, May 11.

Social distancing practices including the 2+2 rule, as well as the provision of disinfectant for customers and staff, will remain in place.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

coronaviruscoronavirus effects on economycoronavirus emergency measurescoronavirus exit strategytallinn cafestartu cafes
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:36

Estonian Open Air Museum sees plenty of visitors during opening weekend

15:13

Decision on Tallink €150 state loan put back to next week

14:47

Ratas: Helme doesn't want to change coalition agreement over Rail Baltic

14:14

Municipality home delivering traditional baby shower during pandemic

14:07

Coop stores offering free delivery service to establish e-shopping habits

13:42

Institute of Memory unveils full version of Communist Crimes portal

13:03

Baltic states to reopen internal borders on May 15

12:55

Spring exhibition of Lääne-Viru artists opened outdoors

12:37

Bank of Estonia chief: German court's ECB decision remarkable

12:27

€28.5 million earmarked for renovating apartment buildings

12:03

Common Entrance Examinations to take place on May 19

11:58

Driving lessons, tests resuming this week

11:53

Only two new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

11:39

Buffers built up previously will help banks cope with larger loan losses

11:31

Mayor: Tallinn playgrounds, outdoor sports facilities to open next week

11:21

Food pack producer sees record turnover during crisis

11:03

Feature: Tallinn cafes face challenging times during emergency situation

10:42

Ministry of Justice proposes much higher fines for financial violations

10:25

Shipping companies expect clearer instructions from Finland

10:05

Universities having to adjust in order to accept international students

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: