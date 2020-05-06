The gradual or proposed lifting of coronavirus restrictions and the warmer weather has not only brought more people out on to the streets of Tallinn and Tartu, but also led to some cafes which had kept their doors closed for several weeks reopening.

One example, Caffeine, a chain cafe opened two outlets in the capital and one in Tartu on Tuesday after being closed since the beginning of the emergency situation in mid-March.

"The rest of the cafes will open their doors gradually again, depending on the situation. Our priority is to ensure the safety of employees, visitors and partners," Caffeine spokesperson Carolin Aren told ERR.

The Reval chain has also started to open its cafes since the start of the month, with outlets on Pärnu mt, Rävala Pst, Telliskivi, Vene and Müürivahe streets in Tallinn already working again.

The situation is complicated for cafes operating in shopping malls, which cannto reopen yet. Siim Liivamägi, CEO of Mattias Cafe OÜ told ERR that as soon as the malls were open, the cafes would be working again – the government in fact announced Tuesday that shopping malls, closed since late March save supermarkets, pharmacies, mobile phone stores and a few other essential businesses, would reopen on Monday, May 11.

Social distancing practices including the 2+2 rule, as well as the provision of disinfectant for customers and staff, will remain in place.

