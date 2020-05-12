Major event attendance in July, August to be capped at 1,000

According to Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center), it was agreed at a government committee discussion on Tuesday that attendance for major events in July and August should be capped at 1,000. Gyms and swimming pools are also set to reopen next week.

Speaking on Vikerraadio broadcast "Uudis+" on Tuesday, Reps said that ongoing relaxations of restrictions will remain cautious in June, as a sufficient period of time must be left for the analysis of the impact of prior relaxations and lifting of restrictions.

"We will see how much infections increase, and then we can decide whether we can be happier in August," she said.

A relaxation of restrictions does not mean the abandoning of rules altogether, however, and according to the minister, it is still important that people follow hygiene guidelines and keep a distance from other people at events.

Gyms to reopen

Gyms and swimming pools meant for training purposes are also scheduled to reopen on May 18.

Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) told ERR that starting in July, the maximum attendance for open-air events will be set at 1,000, while attendance for indoor public events will remain capped at 500.

This will allow movie theaters and theaters to reopen in July as well.

"Starting in July, you can do anything in auditoriums with a capacity of 500, including screen movies and put on theater productions," Lukas added.

In a post on Facebook, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) noted that open-air sporting competitions will also be permitted beginning May 18 on the condition that they are not open to the public. Up to 100 people are permitted to participate in an event, including referees and all other staff.

