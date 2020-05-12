ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Major event attendance in July, August to be capped at 1,000 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The 2019 Song Festival.
The 2019 Song Festival. Source: ERR
News

According to Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center), it was agreed at a government committee discussion on Tuesday that attendance for major events in July and August should be capped at 1,000. Gyms and swimming pools are also set to reopen next week.

Speaking on Vikerraadio broadcast "Uudis+" on Tuesday, Reps said that ongoing relaxations of restrictions will remain cautious in June, as a sufficient period of time must be left for the analysis of the impact of prior relaxations and lifting of restrictions.

"We will see how much infections increase, and then we can decide whether we can be happier in August," she said.

A relaxation of restrictions does not mean the abandoning of rules altogether, however, and according to the minister, it is still important that people follow hygiene guidelines and keep a distance from other people at events.

Gyms to reopen

Gyms and swimming pools meant for training purposes are also scheduled to reopen on May 18.

Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) told ERR that starting in July, the maximum attendance for open-air events will be set at 1,000, while attendance for indoor public events will remain capped at 500.

This will allow movie theaters and theaters to reopen in July as well.

"Starting in July, you can do anything in auditoriums with a capacity of 500, including screen movies and put on theater productions," Lukas added.

In a post on Facebook, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) noted that open-air sporting competitions will also be permitted beginning May 18 on the condition that they are not open to the public. Up to 100 people are permitted to participate in an event, including referees and all other staff.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eventscoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:43

All schools have changed their entrance exams dates and formats

14:16

Major event attendance in July, August to be capped at 1,000

13:51

Reform Party: Foreign workers could stay in Estonia until end of year

13:21

Organizations: Estonian government shale oil goals contradict EU agreements

12:53

Raamatukodu bookstore at T1 Mall of Tallinn to close permanently

12:26

Secretary of State finds no fault with crisis situation bill

11:55

Ratas on 'Ringvaade': Businesses, people of Saaremaa waiting for visitors

11:38

Less than one-fifth of high school graduates to not take state exam

11:07

Five new coronavirus cases reported in Estonia

10:57

Riigikogu vote leaves crisis situation law defective

10:36

Lawyer: Coalition attempting to give excessive powers to Health Board

09:32

Paper: Head of Lihula care home tests positive for COVID-19

09:11

Statistics: Net migration positive for fifth year in a row

08:46

Traveling through Europe by car is unlikely during the next few months

08:24

Paper: Coronavirus research council cautious on Finnish border reopening

08:04

Tartu Electric Theater launching drive-in movie theater at ERM

07:27

Tartu University researchers find two coronavirus strains unique to Estonia

11.05

AirBaltic postpones resumption of flights in Baltics

11.05

Minister seeks lifetime state health insurance for mothers of many children

11.05

Organizers of student summer camps await government's decision

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: