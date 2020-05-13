ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kiviberg confirms Viljandi Folk will take place: We will comply with rules ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

VIljandi Folk Music Festival in 2019.
Chief organizer of the Viljandi Folk Music Festival Ando Kiviberg told Vikerraadio's "Uudis+" program that the festival will go ahead despite restrictions lasting into July and August.

"We are working on a solution that would allow us to still have the festival under these conditions," Kiviberg said.

"The festival will take place over four days, on several stages, while it will likely not have foreign performers this year," he added.

Kiviberg promised to share the details with the public by May 22.

The government has decided to limit major events to 1,000 people in July and August.

Kiviberg said that with such restrictions in place, it would likely be impossible to have the festival this year.

He said that venues can be scattered all over the city of Viljandi to make sure no more than 1,000 people gather in one place.

"We can make sure we observe these strict rules the crisis committee decided to put in place for July and August," Kiviberg said.

"Because up to 1,000 people are allowed to assemble in places where they can keep two meters between them, we can have three simultaneous concerts. We can allow a maximum of 3,000 people to attend concerts," the organizer said.

Kiviberg added that 2,900 festival passes have already been sold.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

viljandi folk music festivalando kivibergcoronavirus crisis restrictions
