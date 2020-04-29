ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Organizers of major events asking government for specific conditions

The government said on Monday that no major events are to take place through to the end of August. For the organizers of Viljandi Folk Festival and Opinion Festival, the announcement remains too vague.

Chief of program at Viljandi Folk Festival Tarmo Noormaa told ERR that no decision on staging the festival this year has not been made, but they have made their peace with the idea that the festival cannot take place completely in its usual format this year.

"We are still doing plans, very quietly, and are waiting for special conditions. If these are announced, we could design the festival to be in accordance with the conditions," Noormaa said. "We have to make a decision on May 22, otherwise we won't be able to stage the event," he added.

Organizer of the Opinion Festival (Arvamusfestival) Kasper Tammist told ERR that they are ready to stage the festival with a smaller audience. "If usually there are 4,000-5,000 daily attendees, we are ready to reduce the number of people and are preparing plans for that," Tammist said.

The organizers of major events have a concrete recommendation for the government. "Not to delay with these decisions and tell us as concretely as possible - how many people, under what conditions, by when. We are looking forward to it very much," Noormaa said.

Chief medical officer of the emergency situation Arkadi Popov said on "Aktuaalne kaamera" that staging mass events is still out of the question. "We are currently not discussing organizing such events. When it can be done is determined by the epidemiological situation and the decision of the government," Popov emphasized.

According to Popov, the maximum number of guests in regards to mass events will be announced, but the specifics are not yet known. "We can talk numbers when the epidemiological situation is different. We don't know these numbers today. We are talking about something we will do in May - maybe the epidemiological situation will change in half a month, in a month."

Editor: Anders Nõmm

