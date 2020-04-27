ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Lukas: Mass events will be cancelled this summer

Tõnis Lukas
Tõnis Lukas Source: ERR
Mass cultural events will be cancelled this summer, Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas said on Monday, adding that theaters and cinemas can plan reopening in the fall season.

Lukas said that no concerts and theater productions will be held in May or June but the arrangements for public events held in open air in July and August can be different dependent on health indicators, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

The minister added that mass events will be cancelled this summer.

"The best and most cultural alternatives for hanging out in malls is visiting museums. My proposal is that when we start opening malls in May, we could be opening museums and libraries, too," Lukas said.

Whether events will take place in July and August is dependent on how society is able to control the virus with its behaviour, Minister of Economic Affairs Taavi Aas said at the same press conference.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

taavi aastõnis lukascoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency measures
