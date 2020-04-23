Minister Aab wants people to make wear masks in public indoor spaces

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) has made a proposal to the government to establish a requirement that people need to wear protective masks in public indoor spaces, the finance ministry announced.

The government is planning to open museums, malls, some of the schools and other institutions step-by-step.

"Wearing protective masks is especially important when the COVID-19 emergency situation measures are being relaxed. Several countries are making people wear protective masks during this period. Surgical masks, other face masks as well as homemade masks are allowed," Aab said via a press release.

This kind of requirement and practice are expressing a concerted effort to restrain the spread of the virus, Aab added.

"In my opinion, wearing a mask daily is viable. Today, local governments, hospitals, welfare and state agencies have at least one month's-worth of personal protective equipment. Various masks are freely available in stores and pharmacies, and as the supply increases in the coming weeks, it is hoped that the prices of masks will also fall," Aab said.

Aab added that a surgical protective mask is preferred, but there are other options: "If enough distance is kept in public places, other face masks are also suitable."

"We can all be potential carriers of the virus. Requirements of social distancing reduce the chance of the virus spreading," Aab said.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs announced on Wednesday, April 22, that following the opening of the currently closed shopping centers, when it happens, people must wear masks or scarves to cover the nose and mouth.

--

