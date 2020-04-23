ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Helme: Most restrictions lifted before end of emergency situation

News
ERR
Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE).
Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) said at a government press conference on Thursday that a majority of the restrictions will be lifted before the emergency situation ends.

"A majority of the restrictions will be lifted before the emergency situation will end," Helme said at the press conference. "We are doing everything we can. We have agreed, in principle, on how we will exit the crisis, but we don't know what the summer and autumn will bring and what will be the economic situation in three; in six months," Helme said.

"If the opposition politicians say that we don't have an exit strategy - our exit strategy has been written in detail and is more elaborate than the document you have seen. It also contains specific dates," Helme added.

According to him, the government could not have published the dates, as they would have taken on a life of their own, so to speak.

"At the beginning of each week we discuss which restrictions can be eased, based on the data of previous weeks and the recommendations of scientists. Although the emergency situation will be extended, we will take a step closer to easing the restrictions in the next few weeks and then we will specify dates," Helme said.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said on Thursday that the government is to extend the emergency situation by a minimum of two weeks and that the 2+2 rule applied for the prevention of the spread of coronavirus will remain in force in Estonia for a long time.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

mart helmegovernment press conferencecoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency measures
