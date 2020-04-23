Ratas: Emergency situation to be extended by a minimum of two weeks

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said on Thursday that the government is to extend the emergency situation by a minimum of two weeks and that the 2+2 rule applied for the prevention of the spread of coronavirus will remain in force in Estonia for a long time.

Ratas said at a government press conference on Thursday that the government will this week decide this week how long to extend the emergency situation. According to the prime minister, the government plans to extend the emergency situation by at least two weeks.

"The cost of rushing can be extremely severe," Ratas said. He added that the principle must be followed that an emergency situation should rather last a week too long than a day too little.

He added that while the restrictions on assembly and public events are to be gradually relaxed, the 2+2 rule will remain in place "for quite long."

Ratas observed that it is quite easy to observe the 2+2 rule in cinemas and theaters, for instance, by arranging for the sale of tickets correspondingly.

Interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) added that the government also has discussed easing the restrictions on assembly and the possibility of allowing public events with limited numbers of participants.

Helme added that no decision has been made regarding that.

--

