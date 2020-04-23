ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Prime minister: Traveling between countries should be based on region ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

A masked Jüri Ratas at new IT and foreign trade minister Raul Siem's nomination ceremony at the presidential palace late last week.
A masked Jüri Ratas at new IT and foreign trade minister Raul Siem's nomination ceremony at the presidential palace late last week. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Traveling between countries should operate in cooperation between regions that, regarding Estonia, mean primarily Finland and Baltic countries, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said on Thursday, April 23 on an ETV morning show.

"If we´re lifting restrictions, then this should be with other countries,and it should work by regions. Our region would logically be Finland and Baltic countries," Ratas said.

"We need to have a similar epidemiological situation," Ratas added.

Regarding the 14-day quarantine period, which has been established in Estonia as well, the prime minister said that countries need to agree on joint rules on this matter.

"I have talked to Finland´s prime minister and of course, the border between our countries is important for us," Ratas noted.

Ratas added that traveling between Estonia and Sweden should be looked at separately, since Sweden has acted differently than other European countries in controlling the spread of the virus.

Ratas admitted that there are a lot of juridicial questions in exiting the emergency situation. He mentioned the discussion about whether it is possible to continue with the 2+2 rule, without the emergency situation.

"Hoever, I think that this rule has to remain mandatory for a long time."

The prime minister is to propose the government extend the emergency situation for two more weeks after May 1.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

jüri ratasemergency situationextending emergency situation
