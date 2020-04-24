Opening up borders between Baltic States, Finland to be discussed next week

The government has proposed to set up a commission with the foreign ministers of Baltic states and Finland to discuss the opening up of mutual borders.

On Wednesday, prime ministers of the three Baltic states - Jüri Ratas of Estonia, Krisjanis Karins (Latvia) and Saulius Skverneline (Lithuania) - agreed on forming a joint working group aimed at easing border restrictions between the three states' mutual borders.

The government addressed the subject on Thursday and foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said he has proposed to set up a commission with the representatives of Baltic States and Finland to discuss opening of borders.

"I have asked for a meeting with the foreign ministers of the Baltic States and Finland already next week where we could listen to the vision of the representatives of those countries," Reinsalu told ERR's online news in Estonian.

Reinsalu did not disclose any concrete information when regional borders will be opened, saying that such dates don't yet exist. "They will be developed gradually," Reinsalu added.

--

