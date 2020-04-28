Aab: Government to discuss making protective masks mandatory on Wednesday

The Estonian government's special committee will on Wednesday discuss whether to make wearing protective masks mandatory in relation to possible further measures of the exit strategy, Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) said.

Aab said on Vikerraadio's "Vikerhommik" morning program that wearing protective masks - if done by a majority of population - could prevent the worsening of the situation when restrictions are being eased, which is why he wants to make people wear masks in public indoor spaces.

"No restrictions regarding closed spaces have been eased by the government, only food stores are open. But when the decision comes - there have been talks about museums, the opening of schools has been approved, maybe shopping malls at some point - this is the closed public space that I'm talking about. If we decide to open these spaces, we will discuss whether it should be mandatory for the salesperson and customers to wear masks," Aab said.

The minister added that the governmental commission will discuss further measures to ease restrictions on Wednesday and with it wearing masks as a voluntary or mandatory measure.

Whether a decision on the latter subject will be made on Wednesday, Aab did not confirm, but said he will submit a proposal in this regard at the cabinet meeting.

If wearing masks will be made mandatory, the government can through local governments help socially vulnerable people acquire masks, the minister confirmed.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!