No public events are to take place in Estonia in the months of May and June, the government announced Monday night, as part of its ongoing strategy dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. This means that public events celebrating Victory Day (Võidupüha) on June 23, and midsummer's eve (Jaaniöö) starting the evening of the same day, are off the table.

The government has also said that no major events are to take place through to the end of August, following a cabinet meeting discussing public events scheduled for the upcoming months, though the government says it was too early to say whether smaller public gatherings with a limited number of attendees might be possible in July and August.

The governments line followed recommendations of the coronavirus scientific council.

