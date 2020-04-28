Indrek Saar: We are waiting for government's messages like golden eggs

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Indrek Saar told ETV politics show "Esimene stuudio" that the government should provide a more long-term perspective in the crisis exiting strategy. Saarsaid that people can´t be expected to await for the government´s plans like golden eggs every week.

Regarding the government's decision to relax restrictions in Saare County, but keep the islands closed, Saar said there was a lot of uncertainty. "Of course, it is expected that people in Saare County want to get a clearer perspective on what date and which restrictions are going to be relaxed, but it hasn´t happened yet. The government said we will give you some extra permits and you can open some services, but what will happen in a longer perspective is not known yet," Saar said.

Manager of the emergency situation, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), opted to give special permits for mobility as follows: 25 for Saare County, for Muhu island and Manilaid five, for Hiiumaa 20 and for Kihnu, Ruhnu and Vormsi 10. This special permit is valid for one round trip.

Saar said that deciding who gets the special permits and who doesn´t is going to be difficult (Hiiumaa's rural municipal spokesperson Aivar Viidik said Tuesday morning that 200 applications had been received-ed.).

Saar also commented on the government´s decision to cancel mass events in May and June. He noted that the definition of a mess event will be decided on in May.

"What mass events are , we will be deciding in May, instead of giving a clear signal that all events with more than 1,000 people have to be canceled - change your plans. Instead of that, we are waiting for the government's decision like golden eggs," Saar said.

Saar said that due to the nature of the coronavirus, decisions should be made at two-week intervals.

"On May 1 we'll do this, on May 15, we'll do that. On May 29, we'll do the other. Of course, this will be the case if something very crazy doesn't happen and the predictions don't go in the opposite direction. But give some certainty and clarity about what we're doing. This plan, unfortunately, doesn´t have that. In the same way, the plan does not tell us where we will get from here if the restrictions are over and we will reach the third stage," Saar added.

