ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Drive-in movie screenings, concerts permitted from Friday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Drive-in cinema in Kaliningrad, Russia
Drive-in cinema in Kaliningrad, Russia Source: Scanpix/Vitaly Nevar/TASS
News

At an e-session last week, the government decided to allow for open-air public events that can be attended in a car. As of 15 May, public events may be organised in open air if visitors stay in their cars for the entire duration of the event. These include, for example, drive-in movie screenings or drive-in concerts.

These events must comply with the special restrictions. A single car may hold a maximum of two people, except for families, who are allowed to attend in the same car.

The service provider must organise parking in a way that ensures the necessary distance between cars. They must also guarantee that all visitors stay in their cars and performers follow the 2+2 rule.

Visitors must remain in their cars for the entire duration of the event and may only get out for inevitable circumstances, for example, for health reasons or to visit the bathroom.

Tickets will be sold online and checked through a car window: visitors will show an electronic ticket on their smartphone screen.

Catering will be organised in a manner that ensures that everybody stays in their cars: orders will be submitted and paid for via a smartphone application and will be brought to the car.

Employees at these events are advised to wear protective masks (or regular masks that cover the mouth and nose). Proper disinfectants must be accessible in the area of the event.

The Police and Border Guard Board will monitor the events to make sure that these requirements are complied with.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

coronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency measuresdrive-in cinema
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:11

Drive-in movie screenings, concerts permitted from Friday

12:42

Coronavirus antibodies study to start in Saare County and Õismäe

12:34

Gallery: Shopping malls allowed to fully reopen starting Monday Updated

11:47

Minister proposes volunteer environment inspectors to fight violations

11:28

Health Board: Two new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

11:24

Prosecutor wants Savisaar co-defendant prison time, acquittals overturn

10:58

Malls prepare for return to normality, traders not expecting crowds

09:56

Statistics: Both exports and imports down on year to March

09:36

Samost and Sildam: State nominations committee could appoint ERR board

09:14

Paper: Coronavirus has not disappeared

08:51

Estonia receives drug from Japan for participating in coronavirus study

08:30

Churches reopen for public worship, coronavirus regulations still followed

07:56

Finnish trade unions wary about Estonians returning to work from Thursday

10.05

Six new COVID-19 cases detected in Estonia

10.05

Kersti Kaljulaid: I am a relatively useless grandmother

10.05

Katre Zirel elected Mother of the Year

10.05

Ando Eelmaa: Private owners ensure sustainability of forest management

10.05

US Postal Service suspends international mail service to Estonia

10.05

Gallery: No crowding around the Bronze Soldier monument on May 9

10.05

Tartu University Hospital ER returns to normal service

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: