Drive-in movie screenings, concerts permitted from Friday

At an e-session last week, the government decided to allow for open-air public events that can be attended in a car. As of 15 May, public events may be organised in open air if visitors stay in their cars for the entire duration of the event. These include, for example, drive-in movie screenings or drive-in concerts.

These events must comply with the special restrictions. A single car may hold a maximum of two people, except for families, who are allowed to attend in the same car.

The service provider must organise parking in a way that ensures the necessary distance between cars. They must also guarantee that all visitors stay in their cars and performers follow the 2+2 rule.

Visitors must remain in their cars for the entire duration of the event and may only get out for inevitable circumstances, for example, for health reasons or to visit the bathroom.

Tickets will be sold online and checked through a car window: visitors will show an electronic ticket on their smartphone screen.

Catering will be organised in a manner that ensures that everybody stays in their cars: orders will be submitted and paid for via a smartphone application and will be brought to the car.

Employees at these events are advised to wear protective masks (or regular masks that cover the mouth and nose). Proper disinfectants must be accessible in the area of the event.

The Police and Border Guard Board will monitor the events to make sure that these requirements are complied with.

