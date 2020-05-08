Tallinn Song Festival Grounds to start preparations for drive-in events

The government has given the go-ahead for outdoor cinemas and concert venues to start hosting events from May 15. Head of the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) Urmo Saareoja confirmed that preparations already started on Friday, May 8.

"It is extremely important for companies engaged in organizing events to get the market moving again in some way," Saareoja said.

"Of course, organizing events in a limited environment won't be profitable, but it creates an opportunity for people to go to work again."

Saareoja added that the idea of a drive-in event has been developed together with security company Meeskond.

"While the Song Festival Grounds can accomodate 75,000 people without significant disruption, an audience 100 times smaller also provides an opportunity to implement effective measures for a contactless experience."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!