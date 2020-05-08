ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian football clubs return to full contact training ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Premium liiga team Paide Linnameeskond
Premium liiga team Paide Linnameeskond Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

At Thursday's e-session, the government decided to extend the training opportunities for big league teams of team sports.

Following the government's order, premier division squads of team sports are now allowed to conduct training sessions outdoors.

Previously, candidates for Estonian adult teams were allowed to train outdoors as of May 5. The explanatory memorandum specifies that given the specific nature of team sports and internationally agreed upon competition regulations, it is reasonable to assign separate restrictions for different team sports' trainings in open air.

For example, pursuant to the international rules of football, a team consists of 11 players simultaneously on the field, while backup players, coaches, and auxiliary staff are also involved. In order for the team to train and evolve as one in the open air, separate restrictions must apply for different competitive sports, because currently, a maximum of ten athletes are allowed to train together.

Team sports are football, basketball, handball, volleyball, floorball, hockey, rugby, and cricket. Teams of more than ten members are involved in football, rugby, and cricket. Pursuant to the amendments, the 2+2 rule will not apply in these trainings.

On Tuesday, the Estonian Football Association (EJL) requested the government to approve restarting the professional football season on May 19 in order to finish the season in December, which will most probably be discussed on Tuesday.

For the premier division of Estonian football, the government's decision means that full training sessions will resume from Friday, May 8.

"The second stage of training sessions has begun for the Premium liiga teams," EJL general secretary Anne Rei confirmed. "This means that the size of training groups is not limited any more, contact training sessions and touching the ball with hand and head is now allowed. Specific additional requirements still apply: a negative coronavirus test is a prerequisite for participating in a training session, no indoor premises will be used, players have to arrive to sessions on their own and handshakes and hugs are to be avoided," Rei explained.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

premium liigaestonian footballestonian football association
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:33

Defense minister: World War Two then and now, 75 years after its end

18:00

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds to start preparations for drive-in events

17:52

President: Why not lower social tax for IT companies, implement car tax

17:46

Gallery: Businessman sows grain on plot of land in Tallinn's Old Town

17:32

Guidelines for travel to Finland beginning May 14

17:05

Government allocates €14 million to support oil shale sector

16:47

EOD teams disarm 242 explosives this week

16:29

Tallink first quarter financial results negatively impacted by coronavirus

15:56

Transport had the greatest impact on the consumer price index in April

15:35

Wage compensation claims doubled to 100,000 in last five days

15:05

Kadai: No point in reopening schools at the moment

14:45

Estonian football clubs return to full contact training

14:11

Chamber of Commerce chair: State's signals to entrepreneurs too optimistic

13:55

Latvia to invest €250 million in AirBaltic following coronavirus crisis

13:30

Family group at Tallinn orphanage quarantined after positive test

13:06

Bus lines Lux Express and Go Bus resume services

12:46

Statistics: March industrial production down 8 percent on year

12:29

Estonia holds a major international discussion on WWII anniversary

12:09

New online exhibition on Red Army terror in Estonia post-WWII

11:16

Reinsalu: COVID-19 pandemic wake-up call for EU, NATO, UN

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: