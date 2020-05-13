Premium liiga players all test negative for coronavirus

The Estonian Football Association (EJL) on Wednesday announced that the coronavirus tests of Premium liiga footballers and coaches, 28 referees and ten managing directors all came back negative.

Some 350 coronavirus tests were performed in relation to Premium liiga, the highest division of the Estonian Football Association annual football championship, all of which came back as negative.

Testing is one measure aimed at avoiding spreading the virus among people connected to Premium liiga. A negative coronavirus test is a prerequisite for participating in a training session, before which the body temperature of each participant is taken.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) on Tuesday noted that open-air sporting competitions will be permitted beginning May 18 on the condition that they are not open to the public. Up to 100 people are permitted to participate in an event, including referees and all other staff.

