ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian FA to pay for footballers' coronavirus tests ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Mihkel Uiboleht
Mihkel Uiboleht Source: ERR
News

The Estonian Football Association (EJL) has changed its stance and confirmed that it will cover the costs of the coronavirus tests for all footballers playing in the Estonian football championship.

One of the prerequisites for letting Premium liiga footballers continue training sessions was that all players have to be tested negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus. When clubs were told that they shall borne all costs a few days ago, the EJL now confirmed that the organization will compensate the tests.

"If a test costs around 70-80 euros and one club needs 20-30 of them, we are talking about some two thousand euros," Mihkel Uiboleht, head of the Public and International Relations Department at the EJL, told Õhtuleht at the end of last week, adding that the clubs have thus far covered the costs of tests themselves.

EJL has now decided that it will reimburse the expenses. What will happen with any subsequent tests is not clear, as it is unknown how many tests still have to be done, Uiboleht told Soccernet.ee (link in Estonian) on Tuesday.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

premium liigamihkel uibolehtestonian football associationcoronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:45

Wizz Air will start flying to Lviv and Kharkiv in July

15:21

Rural affairs minister would send schoolchildren to the fields come fall

14:55

Tartu playgrounds to reopen from May 1

14:32

Estonian FA to pay for footballers' coronavirus tests

14:08

59-year-old woman Piret Pihel likes to fly her drone

13:43

Reinsalu: Estonia is cautious about opening its borders

13:26

Health Board chief doctor: Tallinn has also peaked in coronavirus cases

13:02

LSM: Airbaltic could restart flights from May 13

12:37

Fotografiska to host Bryan Adams' exhibition live tour on Sunday

12:19

Long-term Estonia consul in South Carolina dies

11:55

Organizers of major events asking government for specific conditions

11:37

Journalist and professor: Most journalists lean towards the left

11:23

Coronavirus: 9 new cases, patients receiving treatment falls to 89

11:13

Prime Minister criticizes Health Board's handling of pandemic

10:51

Local governments may not be able to use coronavirus aid for budget holes

10:36

Tallinn to keep outdoor gyms and sports fields closed for now

10:12

Statistics Estonia rolls-out weekly death rate report

09:47

Fitness clubs on the fence about easing restrictions

09:04

Estonia's Islamic community donates food to front-line staff

08:33

Minister: Shopping malls open in May if coronavirus situation stays same

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: