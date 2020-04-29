Estonian FA to pay for footballers' coronavirus tests

The Estonian Football Association (EJL) has changed its stance and confirmed that it will cover the costs of the coronavirus tests for all footballers playing in the Estonian football championship.

One of the prerequisites for letting Premium liiga footballers continue training sessions was that all players have to be tested negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus. When clubs were told that they shall borne all costs a few days ago, the EJL now confirmed that the organization will compensate the tests.

"If a test costs around 70-80 euros and one club needs 20-30 of them, we are talking about some two thousand euros," Mihkel Uiboleht, head of the Public and International Relations Department at the EJL, told Õhtuleht at the end of last week, adding that the clubs have thus far covered the costs of tests themselves.

EJL has now decided that it will reimburse the expenses. What will happen with any subsequent tests is not clear, as it is unknown how many tests still have to be done, Uiboleht told Soccernet.ee (link in Estonian) on Tuesday.

