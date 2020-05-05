ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian FA asks government to restart championship on May 19

Estonian football championship
Estonian football championship
The Estonian Football Association (EJL) has requested the government to approve restarting the professional football season on May 19 in order to finish the season in December.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa), EJL has requested the government to approve the continuation of contact training sessions on May 11 at the latest, hold training games on May 14 and restart the Premium liiga season on May 19.

"Commencing training process and competition on the abovementioned dates is essential for concluding the 2020 Premium liiga season in a reasonable time period so top Estonian teams could prepare for UEFA club competition games and players vying for places in the national team could prepare for national team qualifying matches," head of EJL Aivar Pohlak wrote in the proposal.

According to the proposal, only personnel essential for carrying out a Premium liiga match and arranging a TV broadcast would be allowed to enter the stadium: players from both teams (11 starters and 7 substitutes), club staff (6 from each team), 4 referees, 1 match organizing official, 4 members of club delegation (2 from each team), 3 photographers, 4 journalists, 4 adult ball boys, up to 19 people connected to arranging a TV broadcast, 5 security staff, 3 medical staff and 2 groundskeepers up to a total of 98 people. To ensure minimum contact, the stadium would be divided into three zones.

Germany's Bundesliga is set to be given the green light for a restart, probably from May 15, as part of measures to further ease the country's coronavirus regulations, two people familiar with the preparations told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga would be the first of the five major European domestic soccer leagues to resume play. Germany's professional teams have been training since mid-April, divided into small groups and under strict conditions which include extensive testing of all players and coaching staff.

So far Hungary (May 23), Poland (May 29) and Portugal (May 30) have given dates for restarting their national leagues.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

