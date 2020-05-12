Tartu Electric Theater launching drive-in movie theater at ERM

Beginning May 15, open-air public events in which participants remain in their vehicles will be permitted in Estonia. This Friday, Tartu Electric Theater, which has previous experience organizing drive-in movie events, will begin offering nightly drive-in movie screenings in the B parking lot of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu's Raadi neighborhood.

Tartu Electric Theater's drive-in movie theater will screen one movie each night, and while start times will vary slightly by day, screenings will generally begin 30 minutes after sunset. During the first week, movies will begin at 10:15 p.m. each night, with ticket prices set at €20 per vehicle.

A maximum of two guests are permitted per vehicle, with the exception of family members. Moviegoers must remain in their vehicles at all times, and may only exit their vehicle to use the restroom or for other unavoidable reasons (such as health-related reasons).

Tickets are available on the movie theater's homepage (link in Estonian).

This week, Tartu Electric Theater will be showing "The Midday Ferry" (1967) on Friday, May 15 and "The Wolfpack" (2015) on Saturday, May 16.

