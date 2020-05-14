ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Drive-in cinema to open in Rocca al Mare shopping center car park

A drive-in cinema will open on Friday in the carpark of Tallinn's Rocca al Mare shopping center where Estonian and international films will be shown.

On Friday, Topauto, in cooperation with the film distributor BestFilm.eu, will open the Topauto car cinema. Leaving the car is prohibited during the film, except in case of emergency or to visit the toilet.

Janel Sell, chairman of Topauto, said: "In order to show the films, we are erecting a large 11 x 6 meter LED screen in the parking lot of Rocca al Mare shopping center in cooperation with production solutions provider RGB Baltic, so that all cinema visitors can enjoy a good and comfortable movie from their vehicle."

The films' soundtracks will reaches the car radio via a special FM frequency, and visitors to the car cinema can enjoy the film without contact as tickets are checked at the entrance to the drive-in cinema through the car window.

You can watch two movies every night in the car cinema. In total, the drive-in cinema can accommodate almost 100 cars and two people or a family can be in the car at a time.

Triin Rohusaar, project manager of BestFilm.eu, said: "We plan to make the car cinema like a film festival, where you can see different films every night, so it is possible to visit the drive-in cinema every other day and get a new great movie experience every time."

she added: "We also intend to show the latest masterpieces of European and American film art, from dramas to comedies and biographies."

Tickets are not sold on site and must be purchased in advance from the website www.topautokino.eu

The organizers recommend arriving at the cinema screening well in advance, ie at least half an hour before the start of the film. This ensures that everyone has time to park calmly.

The car cinema can be visited in the parking lot of the Rocca al Mare shopping center until 18 June.

Editor: Helen Wright

