ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Culture minister wants museums to reopen next week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa).
Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Museums and exhibition venues should reopen at the same time as shopping centers which will hopefully be from the beginning of next week, Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) said on Monday.

"It has been proposed to open shopping centers on Monday, May 11. I have proposed that museums and other exhibition venues could open at the same time. The government is aware of this proposal and I believe that it will be so," Lukas told ERR.

Lukas added his proposal does not include a requirement for museum visitors to wear masks, but museum attendants should have access to personal protective equipment. This means screens could be installed at checkouts and employees could wear masks.

The Minister of Culture said touch screens will not be active in museums as there are still new cases of coronavirus but people will still be able to look at the exhibitions.

"So the cultural experience and alternative for families should be open at the same time as the malls."

Lukas said how many people are admitted to a museum at one time depends on the size of the museum but the two-meter social distancing rules will be stuck too.

"Groups could be up to ten people, but of course there is a two-meter gap between each person. A guide could handle smaller and scattered groups. And it could be ensured that not many people gather in one place and the same time," said Tõnis Lukas.

Museums have been closed since the start of the emergency situation in mid-March. Open-air museums and outside exhibitions have been allowed to reopen this week but social distancing rules must be stuck too and groups must not exceed 10 people.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tõnis lukas
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:12

Education minister: State examinations voluntary this academic year

17:53

Finance minister: Kredex to making start payouts this week

17:36

State pays for 10,000 pieces of protective equipment sent to dental clinics

16:54

Video: Churches ring bells to call for easing of COVID-19 restrictions

16:48

Coronavirus testing in Estonia has cost more than €2.5 million

16:24

Estonian minehunter Sakala taking part in MCM operation in Irbe Strait

15:58

Drell on playing in NBA: I sincerely believe I will make it

15:35

One coronavirus ward closes at Kuressaare Hospital

15:10

7,000 people file tax returns over weekend after deadline

14:41

Three Tallinn hotels to make 250 staff redundant

14:13

Economic affairs minister: EKRE has not broken Rail Baltica

13:50

Culture minister wants museums to reopen next week

13:36

Flights to Helsinki will restart on Tuesday

13:02

Sõõrumaa: Sport needs €100 million more per year to ensure public health

12:25

Government has not requested foreign workers from Ukraine

12:07

Private media asks state for €3.2 million less after Postimees rejection

11:37

President proclaims second cluster law despite concerns

11:12

Health Board: 3 new coronavirus cases, 77 in hospital

10:56

Number of readers of National Library continued to grow in April

10:26

TS Laevad, Road Administration agree on buying ferry for island services

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: