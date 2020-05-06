Estonian Open Air Museum sees plenty of visitors during opening weekend

Considerably more people visited the Estonian Open Air Museum during the opening weekend compared to the previous year.

Over a 200 people more than a year before visited the museum during the first weekend free of restrictions, Chancellor of the culture ministry Tarvi Sits told ERR's online news in Estonian. This did not prove to be a problem, as the museum area is large enough for people to disperse.

Regular museums are still closed. When opened, instructions will be provided near ticket booths and popular exhibits so people would avoid crowding. In closed museum spaces, four square meters of floor area per visitor must be ensured, 2+2 rule must be followed and no more than ten people are allowed in a visiting group. Touch screens must be cleaned regularly.

There are 190 museums in Estonia with 249 places to visit, which preserve about 7.4 million museum objects. Most of them will open their doors on May 19, some on May 12.

--

