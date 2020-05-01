ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Open-air museums allowed to reopen, but having to think outside the box

Estonian Aviation Museum
Estonian Aviation Museum Source: ERR
Open-air museum and outdoor exhibits will be reopened to public from May 2. Those museums that lack sufficient outdoor area, however, have to think outside the box, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reports.

Under the 2+2 rule, just one person would fit into the tiny outdoor area of the Estonian Museum of Architecture, which is why the museum has chosen to expand into urban space and present exhibits in their genuine environment, the Rotermann Quarter, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reports.

A museum pedagogue will conduct the workshops, which are subject to the 2+2 restrictions. Museum hours take place on demand and are carried out in Estonian, Russian, or English.

The Estonian Aviation Museum will also open its doors on Saturday. Because the museum covers a large area of land, no problems will arise from the 2+2 rule, director Mati Meos said. "Our exhibits are located under opened roofs in hangars, there is no problem. Our territory spans seven hectars," he told ERR, adding, however, that access to the three airplanes indoors is prohibited.

Meos pointed out that reopening will not help the museum recover from a difficult financial situation. "Our biggest concern is having to cancel the Aviation Days which have been financially very important to us. We cannot imagine continuing normal work until the end of the year without the Aviation Days," he said.

Tori Stud Farm, which together with the Estonian Agricultural Museum and the Farm Museum of Carl Robert Jakobson forms the Estonian Rural Museums Foundation, will open its gates to people on May 2. "A maximum of 10 visitors are allowed in at a time," keeper Johanna Ojandu told ERR, adding that training sessions will probably continue from May 17.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

open-air museums
