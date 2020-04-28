The government is lifting the ban on using outdoor playgrounds and sports facilities, which had been closed for several weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The restriction is lifted from Saturday, May 2, following an order signed by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) Monday evening.

The use of indoor gyms is still forbidden, due to the risk of COVID-19 infection, the government says.

Non-compliance with emergency measures can carry a fine of up to €2,000.

The Estonian media is required to publish the order issued by the emergency manager, i.e. Jüri Ratas, unaltered and free of charge, the government says.

Outdoor sports facilities can be used from May 2 on condition that the owner or user disinfects the area after each use and not less frequently than every four hours, the government said in a press release Monday night.

Users must also follow the 2+2 rule, in other words no more than two people can gather at a facility, families excepted, and a minimum two-meter distance must be maintained from others.

Open-air museum and outdoor exhibits are subject to the same restrictions, up to a maximum of 10 visitors, according to ERR's online news in Estonian. Entering building exhibits within open-air museums, such as that at Rocca Al Mare in Tallinn, is still barred.

Local government is responsible for monitoring compliance with the restrictions, the government said.

