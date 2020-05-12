Raamatukodu bookstore at T1 Mall of Tallinn to close permanently

Raamatukodu, a bookstore jointly established by four publishers, will not be reopening its doors at T1 Mall of Tallinn. The shopping center intends to find a new bookstore in its stead.

"Raamatukodu bookstore, which has operated at T1 Mall of Tallinn since November 2018, discontinued operations as of May 11," the company announced to its clients. "Going forward, Raamatukodu will continue operating its online store only."

T1 intends to find a new bookstore to take Raamatukodu's place at the shopping center, but no concrete agreements have yet been reached.

"We definitely want books as as such to be represented [at our shopping center]," said T1 director Allan Remmelkoor. "In any case, we will work on the issue of how we can ensure that such a product remains available."

In 2018, four Estonian publishers — Koolibri, Pegasus, Pilgrim and Tammerraamat — established a joint company together in order to operate Raamatukodu bookstore at the T1 shopping center in Tallinn. The company also opened an online store. In its opening year, the company saw a turnover of €190,000 but also accumulated losses of €20,000.

