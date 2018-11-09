Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

Just across the train tracks from Ülemiste Centre, Tallinn now has another large shopping centre. The T1 Mall opened its doors on Friday morning. Apart from shops, it also includes a food court and a cinema.

Rivalling the already twice extended Ülemiste Centre just nearby, developer Pro Kapital's T1 Mall has 55,000 m2 of leasable space, hopefully to be used by more than 200 shops, a 7,000 m2 family entertainment area, a 5,500 m2 food court and a six-screen cinema on four floors.

Adjacent to the centre there is a multi-storey car park with room for 1,300 vehicles. On its roof an observation wheel will be built, with a top height of 120 m. This sort of Ferris wheel will be the first of its kind in Europe, with similar structures so far only seen in Asia.

With the concept of the shopping centre, the developers are trying to push beyond the usual commercial set-up. According to a recent press release, the way the mall is built, "with high ceilings and an urban feel," has attracted Tallinn Art Space, ARS Concept and even a pop-up store of the Estonian Art Museum. "Art galleries and a bookstore will create a pleasant atmosphere in the mall, a perfectly logical symbiosis with clothing stores, and contribute to a light and diverse mall experience," the developer said.