Gallery: First sneak peek of Tallinn's first Ferris wheel

The new Ferris wheel on the roof of the T1 Mall of Tallinn. 18 March 2019.
Photo: The new Ferris wheel on the roof of the T1 Mall of Tallinn. 18 March 2019. Author: Siim Lõvi//ERR
ERR photographer Siim Lõvi was the first to ride the new rooftop Ferris wheel at the T1 Mall of Tallinn, and he took his camera with him. Take a peek, as the attraction won't be open to the public for another few weeks!

ERR noticed on Friday that the Ferris wheel had been erected atop the shopping centre in Tallinn's Ülemiste subdistrict, and by Monday, six gondolas had been installed already as well.

Work still to be done includes the installation of the wheel's electric and lighting systems.

Pro Kapital Group board member Allan Remmelkoor told ERR on Sunday that the Ferris wheel will be open to the public sometime in the first half of April.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

