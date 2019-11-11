ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Debenhams opens in Tallinn's T1 Mall

Debenhams department store in T1.
Debenhams department store in T1. Source: Eneli Rohtla
On Friday, British department store Debenhams opened its doors in the T1 shopping center in Tallinn, almost a year after it was scheduled to open.

Debenhams was intended to be the anchor store of the new mall, which has seen a string of store closures in recent months.

Mall manager Allan Remmelkoor said it has been a year since the opening of the center, and there has been a constant search for balance of how much entertainment and shopping should be in one place.

He said: "I am delighted with the coming of Debenhams and proud that T1 is appreciated by the internationally renowned brand. We have been looking forward to this day and I believe that opening a store will certainly help to increase and improve the product mix. "

Debenhams will offer a range of women's, men's and children's clothing as well as homeware, accessories and lingerie.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

t1 mall of tallinndebenhams
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

