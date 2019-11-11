Debenhams opens in Tallinn's T1 Mall

On Friday, British department store Debenhams opened its doors in the T1 shopping center in Tallinn, almost a year after it was scheduled to open.

Debenhams was intended to be the anchor store of the new mall, which has seen a string of store closures in recent months.

Mall manager Allan Remmelkoor said it has been a year since the opening of the center, and there has been a constant search for balance of how much entertainment and shopping should be in one place.

He said: "I am delighted with the coming of Debenhams and proud that T1 is appreciated by the internationally renowned brand. We have been looking forward to this day and I believe that opening a store will certainly help to increase and improve the product mix. "

Debenhams will offer a range of women's, men's and children's clothing as well as homeware, accessories and lingerie.

