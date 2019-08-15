City tower exhibition brings famous towers to Tallinn Ferris wheel

Tallinn City Museum has opened a new exhibition about Tallinn's various iconic towers, old and new, on the platform of the city's newest tourist attraction — the Skywheel of Tallinn.

The glass walls of the Ferris wheel platform on the roof of the T1 Mall of Tallinn are decorated with illustrations of various towers that can be seen from the Ferris wheel: Pikk Hermann, Kiek in de Kök, St. Mary's Cathedral (Toomkirik), St. Nicholas' Church (Niguliste kirik), Tallinn Town Hall (Tallinn raekoda), Church of the Holy Spirit (Püha Vaimu kirik), St. Olaf's Church (Oleviste kirik), Fahle House, Tallinn TV Tower, National Library of Estonia, Swissôtel Tallinn, Hotel Olümpia, Hotel Viru, the SEB bank building, St. Charles' Church (Kaarli kirik), and the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

Illustrations of these 16 architecturally significant high-rise structures are accompanied by brief descriptions of their histories in Estonian and English.

The modern-day panorama visible from the gondolas of the Ferris wheel can also be compared to a historical view of the capital city from 1656 as seen on an enlarged illustration of a copperplate engraving in the city museum's collection originating from "Vermehrte Newe Beschreibung der Muscowitischen vnd Persischen Reyse," the travel account of German scholar Adam Olearius.

"One of the most important developmental trends of the Tallinn City Museum will be to leave our museum more often going forward — to be as visible as possible around town," explained Tallinn City Museum development manager Reti Meema. "The addition of each new tourist attraction to the city is rewarding, as they tend to address various target audiences. The Ferris wheel is without a doubt an attraction that every Estonian will want to visit at least once in their life. In cooperation with the Ferris wheel team, it seemed reasonable to provide visitors with not just an incredible view, but also a brief overview of our capital city's architecture and history."

The authors of the exhibition are Johanna Rannula (illustrations), Reti Meema, Pia Ehasalu, Ando Pajus and Risto Paju.

