ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

City tower exhibition brings famous towers to Tallinn Ferris wheel ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Familiar towers of Tallinn featured on the platform of the Skywheel of Tallinn.
Familiar towers of Tallinn featured on the platform of the Skywheel of Tallinn. Source: Tallinn City Museum
News

Tallinn City Museum has opened a new exhibition about Tallinn's various iconic towers, old and new, on the platform of the city's newest tourist attraction — the Skywheel of Tallinn.

The glass walls of the Ferris wheel platform on the roof of the T1 Mall of Tallinn are decorated with illustrations of various towers that can be seen from the Ferris wheel: Pikk Hermann, Kiek in de Kök, St. Mary's Cathedral (Toomkirik), St. Nicholas' Church (Niguliste kirik), Tallinn Town Hall (Tallinn raekoda), Church of the Holy Spirit (Püha Vaimu kirik), St. Olaf's Church (Oleviste kirik), Fahle House, Tallinn TV Tower, National Library of Estonia, Swissôtel Tallinn, Hotel Olümpia, Hotel Viru, the SEB bank building, St. Charles' Church (Kaarli kirik), and the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

Illustrations of these 16 architecturally significant high-rise structures are accompanied by brief descriptions of their histories in Estonian and English.

The modern-day panorama visible from the gondolas of the Ferris wheel can also be compared to a historical view of the capital city from 1656 as seen on an enlarged illustration of a copperplate engraving in the city museum's collection originating from "Vermehrte Newe Beschreibung der Muscowitischen vnd Persischen Reyse," the travel account of German scholar Adam Olearius.

"One of the most important developmental trends of the Tallinn City Museum will be to leave our museum more often going forward — to be as visible as possible around town," explained Tallinn City Museum development manager Reti Meema. "The addition of each new tourist attraction to the city is rewarding, as they tend to address various target audiences. The Ferris wheel is without a doubt an attraction that every Estonian will want to visit at least once in their life. In cooperation with the Ferris wheel team, it seemed reasonable to provide visitors with not just an incredible view, but also a brief overview of our capital city's architecture and history."

The authors of the exhibition are Johanna Rannula (illustrations), Reti Meema, Pia Ehasalu, Ando Pajus and Risto Paju.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

skywheel of tallinntallinn city museum


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
14.08

Russian president to meet Finnish counterpart in Helsinki next week

14.08

Pensions hike depends on state of budget, says Isamaa leader

14.08

EDF personnel in joint anti-terrorism operation in Mali

14.08

Kentucky Fried Chicken coming to Tallinn in October

14.08

Russia claims NATO jet 'chased off' by its fighters Tuesday

Opinion
Business
12.08

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12.08

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

09.08

Finance minister: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:53

Prime Minister: no ultimatums between parties on pensions rise and reforms

17:03

City tower exhibition brings famous towers to Tallinn Ferris wheel

15:47

Integration Foundation offers free Estonian courses from next week

14:52

No police redundancy cuts imminent, says prime minister

14:26

State putting up €22 million for new ERR TV house

13:36

State investing more in real estate than predicted, at €83 million

12:57

Ministry's food audit results delayed by safety claims

12:15

Bear which strayed over Russian border now held at Tallinn Zoo

11:34

Baltic Film Days to offer free screenings of Latvian, Lithuanian films

10:56

Eesti Energia redundancies may be less than projected

10:32

Opinion: Clarify politicians' motives, priorities before talking wage rises

09:19

NATO jet approached in unsafe manner by Russian plane, says alliance

08:53

Kontaveit wins Cincinnati second round to set up Ashleigh Barty encounter

14.08

PPA says redundancies coming, interior ministry rejects claims

14.08

Opinion: MP salaries should be increased

14.08

Phishing scam mimics company staff emails, warns information authority

14.08

Russian president to meet Finnish counterpart in Helsinki next week

14.08

Pensions hike depends on state of budget, says Isamaa leader

14.08

Rakvere Theatre begins 80th season

14.08

EDF personnel in joint anti-terrorism operation in Mali

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: