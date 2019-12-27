ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Two-storey shopping mall opens in North Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
Artist's rendition of the new mall at Kopli 69B.
Artist's rendition of the new mall at Kopli 69B. Source: Colonna
A new shopping center in the North Tallinn district of Kopli opened Friday, Baltic News Service reports.

The mall, on the site of the former Rahu cinema on Kopli tänak 69B, hosts a Maxima supermarket, already working, with a Benu pharmacy and Olympic Casino to follow.

The shopping center is on two floors, with 1,400 square meters of retail space available for rent, BNS reports, with the flagship Maxima, Benu and Olympic tenants occupying the ground floor.

Maxima itself is 700 square meters in area, with 25 jobs created in the process.

Kopli makes up the bulk of the peninsula of the same name and is noted for a variety of different housing types, including early 20th century wooden houses.

The developer was Colonna investment company.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

maximakoplitallinn real estateshopping malls in estonia
ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

