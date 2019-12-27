Two-storey shopping mall opens in North Tallinn

A new shopping center in the North Tallinn district of Kopli opened Friday, Baltic News Service reports.

The mall, on the site of the former Rahu cinema on Kopli tänak 69B, hosts a Maxima supermarket, already working, with a Benu pharmacy and Olympic Casino to follow.

The shopping center is on two floors, with 1,400 square meters of retail space available for rent, BNS reports, with the flagship Maxima, Benu and Olympic tenants occupying the ground floor.

Maxima itself is 700 square meters in area, with 25 jobs created in the process.

Kopli makes up the bulk of the peninsula of the same name and is noted for a variety of different housing types, including early 20th century wooden houses.

The developer was Colonna investment company.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!