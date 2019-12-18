Tallink to open first Burger Kings at Rocca al Mare, Ülemiste malls

Tallink Grupp is opening its first two Burger King locations in Estonia at the beginning of the second quarter next year, first at Rocca al Mare shopping center in Haabersti District, and thereafter at Ülemiste shopping center in Lasnamäe, the company announced Wednesday.

The company intends to open other locations in major malls in Latvia and Lithuania as well next year.

Tallink acquired the franchise rights to Burger King Baltic this September, and intends to open more 50 locations throughout the Baltics.

The fast food chain's entry into the Baltic market is being directed by Katre Kõvask, head of international shore trade at Tallink Grupp.

